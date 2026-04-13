Pagudpud town joins list of LGUs suspending fiesta celebrations amid conservation push

According to the LGU, the postponement aligns with the national government’s call for energy conservation and prudent spending, particularly as global oil prices continue to rise due to tensions in the Middle East. Authorities emphasized that reallocating funds will help cushion the impact of increasing fuel and commodity costs on residents.

The Kangayedan Festival is an annual celebration that highlights Pagudpud’s cultural identity and key industries such as agriculture and fishing. It typically features parades, sports competitions, and cultural showcases that draw participation from across the town.

Despite the postponement, the local government assured residents that the festival may still be held in the future, either through rescheduling or a restructured format once economic conditions become more favorable.

At the provincial level, Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos earlier urged LGUs to scale down or defer major celebrations. Speaking during a press briefing on April 6, she encouraged local leaders to shorten festivities and use the savings to support their constituents.

The provincial government reiterated its commitment to responsible spending and efficient use of resources as communities navigate ongoing economic challenges.