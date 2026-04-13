OPAg pushes for 'backyard farming' in Aurora

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg) is ramping up efforts to promote backyard farming in Aurora, distributing various seedlings to provincial government offices at the Capitol Grounds in Barangay Suklayin on 13 April 2026.

Governor Isidro P. Galban and Provincial Agriculturist Arnold B. Novicio led the distribution, aimed at ensuring residents have access to fresh and nutritious food.