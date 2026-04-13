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OPAg pushes for 'backyard farming' in Aurora

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg) distributed various seedlings to other offices of the Provincial Government at the Capitol Grounds at Barangay Suklayin in the town of Baler on April 13, 2026.
The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg) distributed various seedlings to other offices of the Provincial Government at the Capitol Grounds at Barangay Suklayin in the town of Baler on April 13, 2026. Provincial Government
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The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg) is ramping up efforts to promote backyard farming in Aurora, distributing various seedlings to provincial government offices at the Capitol Grounds in Barangay Suklayin on 13 April 2026.

Governor Isidro P. Galban and Provincial Agriculturist Arnold B. Novicio led the distribution, aimed at ensuring residents have access to fresh and nutritious food.

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg) distributed various seedlings to other offices of the Provincial Government at the Capitol Grounds at Barangay Suklayin in the town of Baler on April 13, 2026.
DILG urges Filipinos to ‘go backyard’ amid rising costs

Officials said the initiative forms part of the provincial government’s response to rising fuel costs and global tensions affecting food supply.

The program seeks to strengthen food security and encourage self-sufficiency among households.

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg) distributed various seedlings to other offices of the Provincial Government at the Capitol Grounds at Barangay Suklayin in the town of Baler on April 13, 2026.
Farmers hit by fuel hike may get aid

Backyard farming has emerged as a growing practice in the Philippines, with over 4.37 million households engaged in activities such as vegetable gardening and small livestock raising.

Common methods include raised beds, vertical gardening, and intercropping, particularly in limited spaces, often supported by local government units and the Department of Agriculture.

Popular crops include leafy greens, ampalaya, eggplant, and tomatoes.

Beyond household consumption, backyard farming also provides opportunities for additional income through the sale of surplus produce.

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