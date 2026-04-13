OPAg pushes for 'backyard farming' in Aurora

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg) is ramping up efforts to promote backyard farming in Aurora, distributing various seedlings to provincial government offices at the Capitol Grounds in Barangay Suklayin on 13 April 2026.
Governor Isidro P. Galban and Provincial Agriculturist Arnold B. Novicio led the distribution, aimed at ensuring residents have access to fresh and nutritious food.
Officials said the initiative forms part of the provincial government’s response to rising fuel costs and global tensions affecting food supply.
The program seeks to strengthen food security and encourage self-sufficiency among households.
Backyard farming has emerged as a growing practice in the Philippines, with over 4.37 million households engaged in activities such as vegetable gardening and small livestock raising.
Common methods include raised beds, vertical gardening, and intercropping, particularly in limited spaces, often supported by local government units and the Department of Agriculture.
Popular crops include leafy greens, ampalaya, eggplant, and tomatoes.
Beyond household consumption, backyard farming also provides opportunities for additional income through the sale of surplus produce.