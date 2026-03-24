DILG urges Filipinos to ‘go backyard’ amid rising costs

Launched in 2023, the HAPAG sa Barangay program promotes backyard gardening and shared community spaces to grow fresh produce, strengthening food security at the grassroots level. By 2025, nearly 700,000 households have established their own backyard gardens, supporting local government efforts on nutrition and sustainable urban agriculture.

The DILG emphasized that surplus harvests from these gardens can serve as a “natural price stabilizer,” as produce is either consumed directly or sold at significantly lower costs within communities. In 2025 alone, HAPAG initiatives contributed an estimated ₱12 million in earnings for participating communities.

One netizen noted the urgency of the program amid rising prices: “Tama po na magtanim, lalo na ngayon na nagtataasan na naman ang presyo ng bilihin gawa ng nangyayari sa Middle East.”

Another highlighted its role in addressing hunger: “Ayos ’yan nang mawala ang nagugutom o mabawasan man lang.”

The DILG also reported a significant increase in policy support for urban gardening. As of its latest monitoring, 36,979 ordinances have been enacted nationwide to institutionalize community gardens, up from 24,238 in the first semester of the previous year.

Through urban gardening initiatives such as the HAPAG sa Barangay project, alternative sources of agricultural commodities are becoming more accessible, helping ease the financial strain on Filipino households amid ongoing increases in food and oil prices.