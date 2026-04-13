On cariño brutal and what matters most

Actor Janus del Prado is currently the recipient of anger, bashing, curses, hatred and vitriol from progressive and woke members of the gay community. It began when he wrote an open letter addressed to starlet Awra Briguela, focusing on what he described as abrasive actions and callous behavior that do more harm than good to the community. According to him, Briguela’s perceived sense of entitlement gives bigots and homophobes more fuel to attack gay men and women.
The manner in which Briguela has pursued a transgender identity, as Del Prado opined, has become counterproductive — it polarizes and triggers transphobia. Even the “I Feel Pretty” pictorials, he argued, do little to soften the backlash, curses and indignation.
Del Prado’s statement about “forcing everyone else to play along” was an astute observation, as it stemmed from his discomfort with what he sees as the imposition of so-called neo-pronouns — particularly “she/her” — and the ever-expanding set of identities they represent. Just a day ago, it was LGBTQIA+; now, it has evolved into 2SLGBTQIA+++. His argument is that these labels are largely Western constructs that do not necessarily harmonize with prevailing Filipino gay culture. Moreover, they are not universally accepted even within the rainbow community, much less by those outside it.
Laced with nostalgia and respect, the actor also did not hide how much he misses what he calls the “good, old gays,” who, for him, embodied more “class” and “common sense.”
Thus, one cannot help but wonder: Is Janus an ally who employs cariño brutal and razor-sharp honesty to question and challenge the status quo within the gay community? Or is there truth to the accusations that he is merely a rage-baiter undermining the progress achieved by the broader LGBTQ+ movement?
Sense and sensibility
There is nothing outdated about Del Prado’s views, nor has he necessarily lost touch in expressing his beliefs and truths. The last time I checked, we still live in a democracy, right? Instead of resorting to mudslinging and dismissing his opinions as nonsensical, why not pause and engage in introspection? All the anger and hatred directed at him — did it make those who participated in his character assassination better people? Whatever happened to choosing between being right and being kind?
As a gay person, I believe there is more to us than an “alphabet” that categorizes us. This obsession with labeling, this need to belong and conform — I struggle to make sense of it. When one’s identity and self-worth are measured and anchored to a letter, it becomes a limiting and even diminishing form of validation. To be boxed and stamped as part of a category — whether 2S or queer — is not inherently revolutionary. My choice has always been to embrace my authentic self and love it fully. And if that makes me seem antiquated or politically incorrect, so be it.
These ever-expanding letters and plus signs do not fully define a person’s ambition, charm, compassion, conscience, courage, discipline, dreams, emotions, humanity, humor, grace, intuition, love, passion, or intellect — whether they are a girl, boy, bakla, tomboy, or silahis.
First, be a woman
For those who insist on being addressed with the pronouns she/her, I offer this perspective: first, look at yourself in the mirror. See if there is indeed a woman within — not just someone who exists, but someone who fully embodies that identity. However, if the reflection still shows signs that contradict this, then you understand the point being made.
Secondly, this is a belief I personally hold: as long as one retains male genitalia, then biologically, one is still “he.”
To avoid potential ridicule or contradiction — especially when one’s physical traits still project traditionally masculine energy — some may choose to fully pursue gender reassignment. In doing so, they align their outward identity with their inner truth, embracing not just appearance but also the emotional intelligence and essence they associate with womanhood.
Legal identity is also part of this journey. For those who seek alignment, updating official documents through proper legal channels is a step worth considering.
What matters
Boys, girls, baklas, tomboys and heterosexuals alike — let us embrace the wisdom from The Little Prince: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”
Thank you, Janus, for the cariño brutal. I see you.