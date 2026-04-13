On cariño brutal and what matters most

Sense and sensibility

There is nothing outdated about Del Prado’s views, nor has he necessarily lost touch in expressing his beliefs and truths. The last time I checked, we still live in a democracy, right? Instead of resorting to mudslinging and dismissing his opinions as nonsensical, why not pause and engage in introspection? All the anger and hatred directed at him — did it make those who participated in his character assassination better people? Whatever happened to choosing between being right and being kind?

As a gay person, I believe there is more to us than an “alphabet” that categorizes us. This obsession with labeling, this need to belong and conform — I struggle to make sense of it. When one’s identity and self-worth are measured and anchored to a letter, it becomes a limiting and even diminishing form of validation. To be boxed and stamped as part of a category — whether 2S or queer — is not inherently revolutionary. My choice has always been to embrace my authentic self and love it fully. And if that makes me seem antiquated or politically incorrect, so be it.

These ever-expanding letters and plus signs do not fully define a person’s ambition, charm, compassion, conscience, courage, discipline, dreams, emotions, humanity, humor, grace, intuition, love, passion, or intellect — whether they are a girl, boy, bakla, tomboy, or silahis.

First, be a woman

For those who insist on being addressed with the pronouns she/her, I offer this perspective: first, look at yourself in the mirror. See if there is indeed a woman within — not just someone who exists, but someone who fully embodies that identity. However, if the reflection still shows signs that contradict this, then you understand the point being made.

Secondly, this is a belief I personally hold: as long as one retains male genitalia, then biologically, one is still “he.”