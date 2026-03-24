Aragon vs Abunda: remarks reignite LGBTQIA+ debate

Aragon framed his position in religious terms in another post.

“Maam Annette, alam natin na kasalanan yan sa mata ng King of kings natin. Stop propagating sin of homosexuality because it is against the Lord Jesus,” he added.

In a separate post, the actor escalated his remarks.

“You are the real zombies because you want real men and real [women] to be like you.”

The posts quickly drew criticism online, with users describing the statements as inflammatory and harmful.

The issue has also brought renewed attention to Aragon’s earlier appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, where he appeared with his wife, Izzy Trazona.

Abunda had previously addressed Aragon’s earlier remarks, saying the actor had “crossed the line,” but has yet to issue a new statement as of this writing.

The incident highlights ongoing debates around representation, platform responsibility, and the limits of public discourse in the Philippine entertainment industry.