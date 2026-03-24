Aragon vs Abunda: remarks reignite LGBTQIA+ debate

Actor Alvin Aragon has drawn backlash after calling for the cancellation of a talk show hosted by Boy Abunda, reigniting controversy over his previous remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community.
In a series of social media posts, Aragon appealed to GMA Network executive Annette Gozon-Valdes to take action against the veteran host.
“Maam Annette, ang King of talk ang dapat inaalisan ng show at ang writer ng show. Kasi he uses, they [use] this platform to [encourage] and [influence] Filipino people especially Filipino parents,” he wrote.
He criticized what he described as the program’s influence on public perception.
“Gusto nila palabasin na okay lang, na walang masama ang maging bakla, maging tomboy, maging trans at maging queer.”
Aragon framed his position in religious terms in another post.
“Maam Annette, alam natin na kasalanan yan sa mata ng King of kings natin. Stop propagating sin of homosexuality because it is against the Lord Jesus,” he added.
In a separate post, the actor escalated his remarks.
“You are the real zombies because you want real men and real [women] to be like you.”
The posts quickly drew criticism online, with users describing the statements as inflammatory and harmful.
The issue has also brought renewed attention to Aragon’s earlier appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, where he appeared with his wife, Izzy Trazona.
Abunda had previously addressed Aragon’s earlier remarks, saying the actor had “crossed the line,” but has yet to issue a new statement as of this writing.
The incident highlights ongoing debates around representation, platform responsibility, and the limits of public discourse in the Philippine entertainment industry.