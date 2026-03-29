Queerbating

Clearly, we are right now at a crossroads. How this plays out is an opportunity to discuss how paradigms are formed and subsequently shifted through time.

So, let’s discuss.

Sociologically, we are comfortable with the status quo because it reflects the existing worldview or paradigm that has pretty much influenced us. We cling to it because we do not want to disturb things. We want stability.

This is why even institutions (religion, education, etc.) tend to resist change. But the reality is that change is inevitable. And if they do not adjust to it, sooner or later, they ultimately crumble. They may resist initially, but would soon relent if they need to stay relevant. The Catholic Church, for instance, had to revolutionize everything in the Second Vatican Council, replacing archaic dogmas and teachings shaped by previous councils. It even has a liberal pope now.

America, supposedly the bastion of modern democracy, ironically used to have slaves and treat women unjustly. The idea was that slaves were not human and were therefore mere property. Women, on the other hand, were deemed human but, sadly, “of lesser form” and hence could not enjoy the usual privileges accorded to men, like the right to vote or even drive an automobile. But things are different now.

You see, any worldview that is accepted is one that serves the needs of the hour. At some point, though, there will be a tipping point that may give rise to a new worldview that changes with the times.

Homosexuality, as it was known then, was seen as a disease, while rock and roll was considered the devil’s music. But now, as the Christian rock band Petra points out, God gave rock and roll to us, and gender identities are increasingly being recognized.

Now, more than ever (apologies for the use of an outmoded verbal deadwood), we once again find ourselves at a turning point. Hopefully, we all learn to be open to possibilities instead of blindly defending our positions with ridiculous, if not entirely fallacious, arguments.