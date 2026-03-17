Muge, Magtubo rule Trilogy Run Asia Leg 1
Kenya’s Gilbert Muge and Filipino standout Edna Magtubo emerged as top performers in the opening leg of the Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia 2026, dominating the 16-kilometer race at the Manila Leg 1 staging of the multi-distance running series on Sunday at SM Mall of Asia Grounds.
Muge showcased his endurance and speed to rule the men’s 16K division, clocking a winning time of 50 minutes and 09 seconds to headline the first leg of the event organized by Runrio in partnership with health and wellness brand Santé Barley.
Eduard Flores finished second in 50:50, while Ricky Organiza placed third in 50:57 to complete the men’s podium.
On the women’s side, Magtubo delivered a strong performance to capture the 16K crown, finishing in 58:04, ahead of Pamela Bundotich (58:56) and Jackline Musyawa Nzivo (01:01:15).
The race also featured competitive battles in the shorter distances.
In the 10K division, Jeck Labrador topped the men’s race with a time of 31:03, followed by Evans Bomer (31:35) and James Darrel Orduña (31:58), while Lucy Liavoga led the women’s field in 36:11, ahead of Jessa Mae Roda (37:03) and Erika Nicole Burgos (38:20).
Meanwhile, the 5K race saw Dhem Aj Monton claim the men’s title in 15:59, with Jevie Rebutazo finishing second (16:12) and Justwin Guerrero (16:21). In the women’s category, Joida Gagnao ruled the race in 18:37, followed by Mary Jane Pagayon (00:19:03) and Nicole Kurt Anne Diloy (00:19:19).