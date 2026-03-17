Muge, Magtubo rule Trilogy Run Asia Leg 1

Eduard Flores finished second in 50:50, while Ricky Organiza placed third in 50:57 to complete the men’s podium.

On the women’s side, Magtubo delivered a strong performance to capture the 16K crown, finishing in 58:04, ahead of Pamela Bundotich (58:56) and Jackline Musyawa Nzivo (01:01:15).

The race also featured competitive battles in the shorter distances.

In the 10K division, Jeck Labrador topped the men’s race with a time of 31:03, followed by Evans Bomer (31:35) and James Darrel Orduña (31:58), while Lucy Liavoga led the women’s field in 36:11, ahead of Jessa Mae Roda (37:03) and Erika Nicole Burgos (38:20).

Meanwhile, the 5K race saw Dhem Aj Monton claim the men’s title in 15:59, with Jevie Rebutazo finishing second (16:12) and Justwin Guerrero (16:21). In the women’s category, Joida Gagnao ruled the race in 18:37, followed by Mary Jane Pagayon (00:19:03) and Nicole Kurt Anne Diloy (00:19:19).