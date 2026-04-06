Palace assures Marcos ‘in good health’ after spending Holy Week in Ilocos Norte

“Maayos po siya. Mamaya po maaari ninyo po sigurong malaman at baka kayo ay maimbitahan sa oath-taking mamaya po (He is doing well. Later, you might be able to find out for yourselves, and you may even be invited to the oath-taking later),” Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a press briefing.

Castro urged the public to rely on mainstream media rather than unverified social media posts.