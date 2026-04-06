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Palace assures Marcos ‘in good health’ after spending Holy Week in Ilocos Norte

Palace assures Marcos ‘in good health’ after spending Holy Week in Ilocos Norte
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President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is in good health following the Holy Week break, Malacañang assured on Monday amid circulating rumors about his condition.

Palace assures Marcos ‘in good health’ after spending Holy Week in Ilocos Norte
Marcos ‘not on vacation,’ Palace insists

“Maayos po siya. Mamaya po maaari ninyo po sigurong malaman at baka kayo ay maimbitahan sa oath-taking mamaya po (He is doing well. Later, you might be able to find out for yourselves, and you may even be invited to the oath-taking later),” Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a press briefing.

Castro urged the public to rely on mainstream media rather than unverified social media posts. 

Palace assures Marcos ‘in good health’ after spending Holy Week in Ilocos Norte
Marcos Jr. to spend Holy Week in Ilocos Norte, but not on ‘vacation’ — Palace

“Tayo naman po ay may mainstream media. Siguro mas mangingibabaw dapat ang mainstream media kaysa sa mga socmed na walang basehan – so, huwag po tayo masyadong maniwala. Ang dami-dami pong fake news, pati po ako ay binibiktima ng fake news (We have mainstream media. Mainstream media should probably take precedence over baseless social media posts—so we shouldn’t believe everything too readily. There is so much fake news; even I have been a victim of it)” she added.

The President was hospitalized at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City in January for diverticulitis and experienced some weight loss.

Malacañang earlier said Marcos would be back in Manila after spending Holy Week in Ilocos Norte. 

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Palace
Ferdinand Marcos Jr Holy Week

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