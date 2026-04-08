Marcos Jr. dismisses health rumors, Palace eyes charges vs fake news peddlers

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the public that he is in good health, urging Filipinos not to believe everything circulating on social media.
“You know, wag n’yo masyadong siniseryoso ang social media—palabiro ’yan eh. Wala po tayong problema, and I am back to my regular exercise. I’ve been back to my regular routine for the last three months, making sure that I’m always okay,” Marcos said in a video message to Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro.
The President added that his diet is also in order and that he is no longer avoiding certain foods.
Malacañang dismissed circulating claims about the President’s health as “fake news,” emphasizing that he remains fit and actively performing his duties.
The Palace noted that Marcos had previously recovered from diverticulitis and is not currently experiencing any health issues.
Meanwhile, Presidential Communications Office acting Secretary Dave Gomez said Malacañang is preparing to file charges against individuals spreading false claims that the President has stage 4 cancer.
“We’re collecting all pieces of evidence and will initiate a complaint with the DOJ (Department of Justice), hopefully next week,” Gomez said in a text message to reporters.