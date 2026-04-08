Marcos Jr. dismisses health rumors, Palace eyes charges vs fake news peddlers

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the public that he is in good health, urging Filipinos not to believe everything circulating on social media.

“You know, wag n’yo masyadong siniseryoso ang social media—palabiro ’yan eh. Wala po tayong problema, and I am back to my regular exercise. I’ve been back to my regular routine for the last three months, making sure that I’m always okay,” Marcos said in a video message to Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro.

The President added that his diet is also in order and that he is no longer avoiding certain foods.