Laoag City pushes revival of 'kalesa' tradition

The tourism officer acknowledged that the industry previously struggled due to modernization and changing urban conditions, with kalesas no longer serving as a primary mode of transportation. However, she said renewed support from both the local government and the public is helping restore interest and pride in the tradition.

As part of a broader master plan, the city is also looking into the welfare of horses used in kalesas, including coordination with relevant offices to ensure proper care and health standards. The plan aims to cover all aspects of the industry—from kutseros to carriage makers—while defining the roles of local officials in sustaining support through institutionalized programs.

Pascual-Leano highlighted the success of recent initiatives such as the Holy Week “Kalesa Station of the Cross,” which drew strong public participation. She said the program reaffirmed the role of kalesas not just as transport, but as a cultural symbol and a treasured heirloom of the city’s heritage.

She called on residents and visitors to continue supporting the industry, stressing the importance of preserving cultural traditions for future generations.

“The whole community has the obligation to keep it alive—by supporting, promoting, and educating others about its value,” she said.