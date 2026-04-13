Laoag City pushes revival of 'kalesa' tradition

The city government of Laoag in Ilocos Norte is intensifying efforts to revive the traditional kalesa industry, with tourism officials highlighting renewed participation, policy support, and community engagement as key drivers of its resurgence.
In an interview, City Tourism Officer Mary Jane Pascual-Leano said the local kalesa sector is “starting to take shape once again,” as operators and stakeholders are gradually returning and becoming more active in tourism-related initiatives.
Pascual-Leano noted that kalesas are now being integrated into various city events and programs, giving kutseros increased visibility and opportunities to earn. She emphasized that beyond promotional activities, the city is focusing on long-term solutions, particularly the development of policies and ordinances to formalize and strengthen the sector.
“Policy-making is essential to ensure that benefits and programs are properly implemented,” she explained, adding that organizing and identifying active members of the kalesa community will help streamline support and encourage those who have become inactive to return.
The tourism officer acknowledged that the industry previously struggled due to modernization and changing urban conditions, with kalesas no longer serving as a primary mode of transportation. However, she said renewed support from both the local government and the public is helping restore interest and pride in the tradition.
As part of a broader master plan, the city is also looking into the welfare of horses used in kalesas, including coordination with relevant offices to ensure proper care and health standards. The plan aims to cover all aspects of the industry—from kutseros to carriage makers—while defining the roles of local officials in sustaining support through institutionalized programs.
Pascual-Leano highlighted the success of recent initiatives such as the Holy Week “Kalesa Station of the Cross,” which drew strong public participation. She said the program reaffirmed the role of kalesas not just as transport, but as a cultural symbol and a treasured heirloom of the city’s heritage.
She called on residents and visitors to continue supporting the industry, stressing the importance of preserving cultural traditions for future generations.
“The whole community has the obligation to keep it alive—by supporting, promoting, and educating others about its value,” she said.