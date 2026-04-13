SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Kanlaon logs 150 volcanic earthquakes

Plume of ash The eruption of Negros Island’s Mt. Kanlaon on early Tuesday, 8 April, comes at what is expected to be a scorching summer season where the heat index has been recorded at high levels in certain parts of the country. People are cautioned to protect their airways from volcanic ash, composed of crushed small rocks, minerals and volcanic glass, which could cause eye, nose and throat irritation.
Plume of ash The eruption of Negros Island’s Mt. Kanlaon on early Tuesday, 8 April, comes at what is expected to be a scorching summer season where the heat index has been recorded at high levels in certain parts of the country. People are cautioned to protect their airways from volcanic ash, composed of crushed small rocks, minerals and volcanic glass, which could cause eye, nose and throat irritation. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF PHIVOLCS
Published on

State volcanologists recorded 150 volcanic earthquakes at Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental over a 24-hour period, signaling persistent unrest at the volcano. In its bulletin released Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the seismic activity included four volcanic tremors lasting between 40 and 100 minutes.

In addition to the earthquakes, monitors observed three separate ash emissions. Earlier Monday, the agency released footage showing a gas plume rising 400 meters above the crater at approximately 7:05 a.m.

Plume of ash The eruption of Negros Island’s Mt. Kanlaon on early Tuesday, 8 April, comes at what is expected to be a scorching summer season where the heat index has been recorded at high levels in certain parts of the country. People are cautioned to protect their airways from volcanic ash, composed of crushed small rocks, minerals and volcanic glass, which could cause eye, nose and throat irritation.
150 quakes logged at Kanlaon

Phivolcs reported that the emissions generated 610 tons of sulfur dioxide flux. Despite the spike in activity, authorities have maintained Alert Level 2. Under this status, the public is strictly prohibited from entering the four-kilometer permanent danger zone due to the increased risk of sudden explosions, rockfalls and landslides.

Civil aviation authorities have also been advised to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit, as ash from sudden eruptions can be hazardous to aircraft.

Plume of ash The eruption of Negros Island’s Mt. Kanlaon on early Tuesday, 8 April, comes at what is expected to be a scorching summer season where the heat index has been recorded at high levels in certain parts of the country. People are cautioned to protect their airways from volcanic ash, composed of crushed small rocks, minerals and volcanic glass, which could cause eye, nose and throat irritation.
Phivolcs reports rising Kanlaon activity
Mount Kanlaon
Kanlaon Volcano Alert Level 2
volcanologists

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph