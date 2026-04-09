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Phivolcs reports rising Kanlaon activity

Screengrab from the DoST-Phivolcs Quick Response Team and the Mayon Volcano Observatory shows minor Strombolian activity at Mayon Volcano recorded at 12:30 a.m. and 06:46 a.m. on Sunday. The events generated ash clouds rising up to 500 meters before drifting southwest.
Screengrab from the DoST-Phivolcs Quick Response Team and the Mayon Volcano Observatory shows minor Strombolian activity at Mayon Volcano recorded at 12:30 a.m. and 06:46 a.m. on Sunday. The events generated ash clouds rising up to 500 meters before drifting southwest.SCREENGRAB from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
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Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental emitted a 1,200-meter-high ash plume Thursday morning, marking the fourth such event recorded since midnight, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The emission occurred between 6:24 a.m. and 6:29 a.m. and was captured by the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory-Canlaon City facility. In a 24-hour report released Thursday, state volcanologists noted a sulfur dioxide flux of 1,524 tonnes on 8 April.

Phivolcs also tracked 12 volcanic earthquakes over the same period, including one tremor that lasted 43 minutes. Mount Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 2, indicating increased unrest. The agency continues to closely monitor seismic activity and gas emissions at the volcano.

Screengrab from the DoST-Phivolcs Quick Response Team and the Mayon Volcano Observatory shows minor Strombolian activity at Mayon Volcano recorded at 12:30 a.m. and 06:46 a.m. on Sunday. The events generated ash clouds rising up to 500 meters before drifting southwest.
Kanlaon emits 1.2-km ash plume; Alert Level 2 maintained
Mount Kanlaon
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)
Negros Oriental

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