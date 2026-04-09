Phivolcs reports rising Kanlaon activity

Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental emitted a 1,200-meter-high ash plume Thursday morning, marking the fourth such event recorded since midnight, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The emission occurred between 6:24 a.m. and 6:29 a.m. and was captured by the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory-Canlaon City facility. In a 24-hour report released Thursday, state volcanologists noted a sulfur dioxide flux of 1,524 tonnes on 8 April.

Phivolcs also tracked 12 volcanic earthquakes over the same period, including one tremor that lasted 43 minutes. Mount Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 2, indicating increased unrest. The agency continues to closely monitor seismic activity and gas emissions at the volcano.