150 quakes logged at Kanlaon

A total of 150 volcanic earthquakes were observed at Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental over a one-day span, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
In its 24-hour report released this Monday, PHIVOLCS noted that among the hundreds of quakes, it detected four volcanic tremors, which lasted between 40 to 100 minutes.
Aside from the quakes, there were also three ash emissions observed at Kanlaon.
Earlier in the day, the volcanic agency released footage of a 400-meter-tall gas plume discharged from the volcano around 7:05 a.m.
PHIVOLCS reported that the various emissions generated 610 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux.
Amid ongoing and persistent seismic activity at the volcano, authorities maintained Alert Level 2 status, prohibiting entry into Kanlaon’s four-kilometer permanent danger zone.