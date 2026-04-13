150 quakes logged at Kanlaon

Aside from the quakes, there were also three ash emissions observed at Kanlaon.

Earlier in the day, the volcanic agency released footage of a 400-meter-tall gas plume discharged from the volcano around 7:05 a.m.

PHIVOLCS reported that the various emissions generated 610 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux.

Amid ongoing and persistent seismic activity at the volcano, authorities maintained Alert Level 2 status, prohibiting entry into Kanlaon’s four-kilometer permanent danger zone.