‘Chavit’ to face Senate probe over flood control corruption

“He’s a former governor. I leave it up to him to justify his presence,” Lacson told reporters in an ambush interview. “You will see the credibility or incredibility of his statements, whichever the case may be.”

Singson, an ally of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the 2022 elections, has recently accused the current administration of overseeing a “well-orchestrated corruption scheme” within the Department of Public Works and Highways’ flood mitigation programs.

The probe has been shadowed by a controversial affidavit from 18 individuals claiming to be former members of the Philippine Marine Corps. The group, represented by lawyer Levito Baligod, alleged they acted as “bagmen” for fugitive former lawmaker Elizaldy Co.

According to the affidavit, the group delivered approximately 805 billion pesos in kickbacks between 2022 and 2025 to various top-tier officials, including President Marcos Jr., Senate President Tito Sotto and House leaders.

The document further alleges that funds were also funneled to former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV for International Criminal Court prosecutors and members of the House opposition, including Representative Leila de Lima.

Lacson expressed continued skepticism over the claims, noting that the sheer volume of cash described is “logistically and mathematically implausible.” He added that his colleagues remain divided on whether to summon the 18 alleged bagmen.

“There are senators who want them summoned, but most are against it because it would just disrupt the hearing,” Lacson said. He also noted that Baligod has made “no effort” to coordinate with the committee following his initial offer of evidence.

Minority senators Imee Marcos and Rodante Marcoleta have criticized Lacson’s stance, arguing that dismissing the allegations as mathematically impossible before a hearing is premature. They maintained that the severity of the claims warrants intense scrutiny rather than outright dismissal.

The 14 April hearing is expected to focus on Singson’s testimony and the vetting of photos provided by the claimants as proof of the alleged cash deliveries.