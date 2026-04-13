Go ties ‘normalcy’ to Sara Duterte presidency in 2028

Go also urged party members to strengthen their presence in the Senate, stressing that legislative success depends on numbers.

“Importante yun dahil hirap kami sa Senado. Kami nga ni Senator Robin, kumbaga dalawang number one na senador, tinatawag namin ang mga sarili namin na mga basang sisiw, nandoon lang kami sa likod,” he said.

“Pagdating talaga sa Senado, numbers game talaga. Kung mas marami kayo, mas matutulungan po natin ang ating presidente at ang ating executive department,” he added.

He called on PDP members to continue expanding the party’s base, expressing confidence that it can regain its previous strength.

“Bagama’t maliit tayo ngayon, alam natin na kaya natin lumaki muli katulad noong nangyari noong panahon ni Pangulong Duterte,” Go said.

Go also emphasized preserving the legacy of former president Rodrigo Duterte, describing it as a shared responsibility.

“Ang importante po dito yung legacy ni Tatay Digong na maibalik po natin para hindi po masayang yung inumpisahan ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte,” he said.

Reaffirming his personal loyalty, Go expressed unwavering support for the Duterte family.

“Sa akin po, kahit anong mangyari, mahal na mahal ko si Tatay Digong, ganun rin sa kanyang mga anak po,” he said.

He added: “Tingnan niyo ang akin dibdib, balatan niyo man ako, tingnan niyo Duterte pa rin yan.”

Go ended by urging supporters to pray for the former president’s health.

“Pakiusap ko lang sa inyo, ipagdasal natin ang kalusugan, ang magandang kalagayan ni tatay Digong,” he said.