Bong Go: PDP can still win big despite ‘no money’

Go recalled that when he served as PDP national auditor beginning in 2015, campaigns were largely sustained by local support and allies.

“Hindi po naging problema yung trabaho ng isang auditor kasi noong 2016, noong nanalo po si President Duterte, lahat po may host talaga,” he said.

He noted that similar arrangements continued in subsequent elections, allowing the party to focus on mobilization rather than funding.

Go credited party leaders and members for keeping PDP competitive even during difficult electoral cycles.

“Nagtulungan po kami lalung-lalo na po yung midterm election na hirap po tayo pero dapat maging proud po tayo kahit walang pera yung PDP nakapag-produce po tayo ng dalawang No. 1,” he said.

Looking ahead, he urged members to sustain unity as the party prepares for the next national polls.

“Nanalo po tayo hopefully sana po sa darating na 2028 sana po madagdagan pa ang atin senador at makaproduce pa ng number one sa senado,” he said.