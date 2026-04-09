Sara’s Senate slate still open

Duterte announced in February her intention to seek the presidency in 2028, following in the footsteps of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Asked about rumors surrounding the health of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Duterte declined to elaborate, saying only, “Good luck to him.”

In a separate statement marking “Araw ng Kagitingan” yesterday, Duterte warned against what she described as attempts by foreign institutions to interfere in the country’s justice system, calling such actions a direct challenge to Philippine sovereignty.

“Any attempt by foreign institutions to interfere in our justice system is a direct challenge to the freedom fought for by our heroes in Bataan,” she said, in what appeared to be an allusion to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands which has custody of her father.

Self-governance

She stressed that the Philippines is capable of administering justice under its own laws and courts.

“We are capable of governing ourselves and enforcing our laws through our own judicial system,” she said.