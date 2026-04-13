GMART to position Philippines in $600B global food market

For the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry, GMART is a strategic platform to enhance the global competitiveness of Philippine manufacturers.

“It is more than a showcase… we are enabling Philippine enterprises to become the silent engines of global retail,” CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo said.

GMART is designed to connect local producers with buyers across the value chain, offering opportunities for contract manufacturing, private labeling, and customized food solutions.

The initiative also builds on insights gained from international trade events, including the Private Label Middle East exhibition in Dubai in 2025, where Philippine products such as coconut, banana, and calamansi-based goods attracted interest from global buyers.

Industry trends show strong growth in sectors where the Philippines has an advantage, including plant-based food, projected to reach $77 billion globally by 2030, and sustainable seafood products.

GMART will feature nine product categories, including bakery and confectionery, beverages, fruits and vegetables, seafood, specialty food, condiments, meat and dairy, plant-based products, and ready-to-eat items.

CITEM said the platform aims to strengthen supply chain partnerships, expand export opportunities, and position Philippine manufacturers as reliable partners in the global food ecosystem.