MSMEs empowered by SM Supermalls at DTI National Food Fair

“From a small start-up, we’ve grown into a brand enjoyed nationwide and globally because of the right marketplace SM provided. Today, we’re here not just to showcase our products, but to say thank you — because SM didn’t just give us space, they gave us a chance, and that made all the difference.” This reflects the core of the DTI-SM collaboration: turning opportunity into transformation, and visibility into viability.

More than just a showcase of Filipino flavors, the 2026 DTI National Food Fair has proven to be a powerful engine for entrepreneurship, innovation, and nation-building, as thousands of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) connected with wider markets at Megatrade Halls, SM Megamall from 8 to 12 April.

Backed by the strong partnership between the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and SM Supermalls, the five-day event transformed retail space into a high-impact platform where local businesses don’t just sell — they scale.

A Platform Built for Growth

Beyond exposure, the National Food Fair serves as a launchpad for scaling businesses — combining DTI’s development programs with SM Supermalls’ nationwide retail reach. “

“From a small coffee shop, we’ve grown into a manufacturing business, and platforms like the DTI National Food Fair at SM Megamall have helped accelerate that journey,” said King Del Rosario of Coffee and Mead Corporation. “The support, accessibility, and stronger sales show how SM provides MSMEs like us the right environment to grow.”

Connecting Regions to the Nation

For regional entrepreneurs, access to national markets is often the biggest barrier — one that the National Food Fair helps break.

“Through DTI trade fairs at SM Supermalls, we were able to bring our products from Bicol to a national market,” shared Larry Lee Ong of Orange Country Enterprises. “It opened doors to major buyers and long-term partnerships, helping us scale and grow — proving how SM can transform regional businesses into national brands.”

By bridging regional producers to urban consumers, SM enables MSMEs to move from local relevance to national competitiveness.

From demand to Expansion

At the heart of the fair is a simple but powerful outcome: real demand. “Demand for our product is already higher than supply, and having a booth at the DTI National Food Fair in SM Megamall gives us the right mix of customers and exposure to sustain that growth,” said Alvin Samson of Easter Joy Rabbit Ventures. “

“Every time we’re in SM, we sell out — proving the strength of the platform in helping us grow faster and reach new markets,” he said.

This demonstrates how strategic marketplaces drive not just awareness but also measurable business outcomes.