Gilas Women down Singapore, clinch 3x3 World Cup slot

Gilas Pilipinas Women defeated hosts Singapore, 21-10, in the loser’s final on Sunday to clinch the last slot for the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

After losing to Lithuania, 16-21, the Philippines regrouped as it dumped the Singaporeans to end its campaign on a high note at the OCBC Square on Sunday.

Gilas Women join the Lithuanians and Hungary for the World Cup in Warsaw, Poland in June.

The current Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 roster is comprised of veterans Afril Bernardino and Mikka Cacho alongside Kacey dela Rosa and Cheska Apag.