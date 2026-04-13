GameZone lights up Pyromusical 2026 showcase

Fireworks lit up the night sky at the Philippine International Pyromusical Competition 2026 as GameZone took center stage as one of the event’s major sponsors, delivering a high-energy showcase at the SM Mall of Asia Seaside Boulevard.

The annual competition, which ran until 11 April, featured professional pyrotechnic teams from around the world, combining synchronized fireworks, music, and lighting in a spectacle that drew large crowds, including locals, tourists, and enthusiasts.