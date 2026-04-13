GameZone lights up Pyromusical 2026 showcase

Fireworks lit up the night sky at the Philippine International Pyromusical Competition 2026 as GameZone took center stage as one of the event’s major sponsors, delivering a high-energy showcase at the SM Mall of Asia Seaside Boulevard.
The annual competition, which ran until 11 April, featured professional pyrotechnic teams from around the world, combining synchronized fireworks, music, and lighting in a spectacle that drew large crowds, including locals, tourists, and enthusiasts.
GameZone added to the excitement with its own pyromusical display during an intermission, featuring EDM music and a visual presentation highlighted by its brand identity across the bay. The showcase also featured a voice appearance from brand ambassador Vice Ganda, teasing upcoming projects and the relaunch of the GameZone Tour.
The event attracted hundreds of thousands of spectators, with viewers gathering across vantage points such as the SM Mall of Asia Sky Garden and bayside viewing areas.
GameZone also engaged attendees through on-ground activations, including a VIP viewing deck and interactive booths. A special experience was arranged for select participants, including brand ambassador Noel Dela Cruz, who joined a curated viewing and dining activity during the show.
Adding to the brand’s visibility was the presence of its newest ambassador, boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, whose partnership was recently announced.
The activation included social media challenges and giveaways, encouraging attendees to participate in promotional activities tied to the event.
Organizers said the collaboration aimed to enhance the overall entertainment experience, combining fireworks, live engagement, and brand interaction throughout the competition’s run.