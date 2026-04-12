Platinum Fireworks Inc's finale exhibition

Philippines' Platinum Fireworks Incorporated lights up the Manila Bay skies during the finale exhibition of the 13th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on 11 April 2026. Pyrotex Fireworx from the United Kingdom took this year's championship title, besting seven other competing countries.

Philippines' Platinum Fireworks Incorporated lights up the Manila Bay skies during the finale exhibition of the 13th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on 11 April 2026. Pyrotex Fireworx from the United Kingdom took this year's championship title, besting seven other competing countries.











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