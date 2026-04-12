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SM MOA hosts grand pyromusical finale

PLATINUM Fireworks Incorporated lights up Manila Bay during the finale of the 13th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition at SM Mall of Asia on 11 April.
PLATINUM Fireworks Incorporated lights up Manila Bay during the finale of the 13th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition at SM Mall of Asia on 11 April.PHOTOGRAPH by Toto Lozano for DAILY TRIBUNE
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The SM Mall of Asia (MOA) once again served as the stage for the grand finale of the 13th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition, drawing crowds to Manila Bay for a night of world-class fireworks displays on 11 April.

The United Kingdom’s Pyrotex Fireworx clinched this year’s grand championship, outperforming entries from seven other countries in the annual spectacle held at the SM MOA complex.

PLATINUM Fireworks Incorporated lights up Manila Bay during the finale of the 13th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition at SM Mall of Asia on 11 April.
Platinum Fireworks Inc's finale exhibition

Spain’s Hermanos Caballer lit up the skies during the fifth and final week of the competition, while China’s Liuyang Polaris Fireworks Co. Ltd. secured second place and Germany’s Steffes-Ollig Feuerwerk rounded out the podium.

The Philippines’ Platinum Fireworks Incorporated also took part in the finale exhibition, showcasing local pyrotechnic talent alongside international competitors.

Hosted at SM MOA, the Philippine International Pyromusical Competition continues to attract large audiences, cementing the venue’s reputation as a premier destination for major entertainment events.

Philippine International Pyromusical Competition 2026
SM Mall of Asia fireworks display
Pyrotex Fireworx UK champion

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