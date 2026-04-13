Galaxy of stars: Velasco, Fernandez lead new HoF inductees

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio lauded their impending induction.

“The Philippine Sports Hall of Fame is more than an honor roll of medals — it is a living ledger of greatness to honor those who have defined what it means to be Filipino in sport,” Gregorio said.

“These are not just names. They are the pride and memory of a nation. The search for new enshrinees has been difficult because there are many stories of greatness in sports.”

The enshrining ceremony will take place on 20 May with the venue being eyed at the Heroes Hall of the Malacañang Palace.

Each inductee will receive a specially-crafted trophy by famous sculptor Leandro Baldemor on top of P500,000.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the selection committee had a hard time cutting the initial 75-man list to just seven.

“Everyone is deserving, but we have to choose,” Tolentino said.

The new batch of Hall of Fame members have made their marks in their respective fields.

Aside from his silver medal in the 1996 Olympics, Velsco won the gold in the men’s light flyweight division in the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima, Japan and a silver medal in the 1995 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships.

Fernandez won 19 Philippine Basketball Association in his career, including a rare Grand Slam in 1989 with San Miguel Beer, as well as 1972 Asian Basketball Confederation (ABC) Under-18 Championship and 1973 ABC Championship, and silver in the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing.

Lucero won two golds and three silver medals during the 1987 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games held in Jakarta and picked up a bronze medal in the women’s featherweight division in taekwondo in the 1992 Barcelona Summer Games in Spain.

Pacheco suited up for the men’s football team in the 1954 Asian Games in Manila before playing for the national basketball team and won the 1962 Asian Games gold medal in Jakarta and clinched the 1963 ABC (now FIBA Asia) Championship crown in Taipei.