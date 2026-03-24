New batch of icons to enter Hall of Fame

Established in 1999 under Republic Act 8757, signed by then-President Joseph Estrada, the Hall of Fame was created to immortalize Filipino sporting excellence and inspire future generations.

Joining Gregorio and Tolentino in the screening process held Monday at the PSC media conference room were Games and Amusement Board chairman Atty. Francisco Rivera, Xavier Virata of Ayala Foundation Inc., Vovinam Federation of the Philippines secretary general Jose “Jop” Malonzo, and Pilipinas Curling secretary general Jarryd Bello.

The panel carefully selected the new inductees from a nomination pool of 75 distinguished athletes and coaches.

Before the committee’s final verdict, a review panel of veteran sports journalists evaluated the nominees.

Among them were Quinito Henson, Al Mendoza, Dodo Catacutan, Jun Lomibao and Ignacio Dee, who ensured that the accomplishments of each nominee were meticulously dissected and that the stringent criteria for Hall of Fame enshrinement were faithfully upheld.