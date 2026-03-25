Hall of Famers to get P500K reward

“Yes, as approved by the PSC board, the new incentive for the winners will now be at P500,000 per Hall of Famer. Back then it was P100,000-P200,000,” Gregorio said during a press conference last Wednesday here at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome.

“But you know, you’re a Hall of Famer, you deserve not just the honor, but of course the recognition and the reward.”

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol Tolentino said choosing the seven new members of the elite group is a thorough process as they have to scan and deliberate all the achievements of the initial 75 candidates.

“These seven came from the initial list of 75 that was trimmed down to 15 before the final screening committee identified the final seven,” said Tolentino, a member of the seven-man Hall of Fame committee.

Although Gregorio said there were worthy candidates to add into the Hall of Fame, some of them were omitted as they are still actively competing.

“Even if you are deserving already but you are still competing, you are still not eligible because that is what is written on the law,” Gregorio said, citing a provision in the Republic Act (RA) 98757.