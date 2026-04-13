Former rebels’ health insurance fees waived

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) is expanding its “PhilHealth on Wheels” initiative to Nueva Ecija to provide former rebels and their families with immediate access to government healthcare.
The mobile registration program eliminates the need for beneficiaries to travel to regional offices. Instead, agency personnel visit remote communities to process enrollments and issue identification cards on-site.
Angelito Creencia, chief social insurance officer of the PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Office in Gapan City, said the effort is a key component of the government’s socio-economic support for those reintegrating into society.
“We will bring our computers, printers, blank forms, and ID materials so we can process your registration and issue your PhilHealth IDs right in your community,” Creencia said.
Under the program, former rebels are classified as indirect or subsidized members. This status ensures the national government covers their contribution fees, providing healthcare coverage at no cost to the beneficiary.
To increase inclusivity, PhilHealth has relaxed documentary requirements for residents in isolated areas and indigenous communities.
With support from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, applicants lacking birth certificates may instead use barangay certifications or endorsements from tribal chiefs.
The agency is also coordinating with municipal social welfare offices to provide on-site certification for financially incapable beneficiaries, further accelerating the enrollment process.
Beyond registration, the mobile teams conduct education campaigns to explain member benefits and how to access specific healthcare packages.
“Healthcare costs can be a major burden, especially for families already struggling with their daily needs,” Creencia said. “Through PhilHealth, we hope to help ease that worry.”
The agency began registering members of “New Hope,” an organization for former rebels in Nueva Ecija, in October. Sponsored memberships remain valid until 31 December each year and are renewable through coordinated annual submissions by the organization.