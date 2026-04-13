Former rebels’ health insurance fees waived

Angelito Creencia, chief social insurance officer of the PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Office in Gapan City, said the effort is a key component of the government’s socio-economic support for those reintegrating into society.

“We will bring our computers, printers, blank forms, and ID materials so we can process your registration and issue your PhilHealth IDs right in your community,” Creencia said.

Under the program, former rebels are classified as indirect or subsidized members. This status ensures the national government covers their contribution fees, providing healthcare coverage at no cost to the beneficiary.

To increase inclusivity, PhilHealth has relaxed documentary requirements for residents in isolated areas and indigenous communities.

With support from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, applicants lacking birth certificates may instead use barangay certifications or endorsements from tribal chiefs.

The agency is also coordinating with municipal social welfare offices to provide on-site certification for financially incapable beneficiaries, further accelerating the enrollment process.