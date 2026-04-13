PhilHealth to provide health insurance to former rebels

He said FRs who register through the program will be classified as indirect or subsidized members, meaning the national government will cover their contribution fees, allowing them to receive PhilHealth coverage at no cost.

To enhance inclusivity, PhilHealth has relaxed certain documentary requirements, especially for residents of geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, as well as indigenous communities.

With support from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), barangay certifications and endorsements from tribal chiefs may serve as supporting documents for applicants who lack birth certificates or identification cards.

Local government units are also encouraged to deploy representatives from municipal social welfare offices during registration activities to certify financially incapable beneficiaries on-site, further speeding up the enrollment process.

Aside from registration, PhilHealth also conducts information and education campaigns in communities to explain members’ rights, benefits coverage, and how to avail of healthcare packages under the program.

“Healthcare costs can be a major burden, especially for families already struggling with their daily needs. Through PhilHealth, we hope to help ease that worry and ensure that medical services become accessible to them,” he said.

PhilHealth already started registering some FRs in the province, including officers of the New Hope, an FR people’s organization, in October last year through on-site registration.

Sponsored memberships are valid until 31 December each year and may be renewed annually through coordinated submissions of application forms by the FR people’s organization.

Through the PhilHealth on Wheels initiative, the agency aims to ensure that FRs and their families gain reliable access to healthcare protection as they reintegrate into their communities.