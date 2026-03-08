DSWD program helps 27K former rebels

The Department of Social Welfare and Development announced this Sunday that its Peace and Development-Buong Bansa Mapayapa (PD-BBM) program assisted 27,589 former members of non-state armed groups (FMNSAG).

The peace-building initiative was established in 2023 under Memorandum Circular No. 21, which aimed to provide support to FMNSAG and residents from armed conflict-affected areas.

National Program Manager Director Miramel Laxa revealed through a segment of DZMM that establishing peace was an important part of nation-building, as it allowed for infrastructure to develop without having to face destruction as a result of war.

“Kung walang kapayapaan, walang progreso, walang development sa atin…balewala ang lahat ng ating infrastructures, programs diba kung magulo, diba mawawala rin kasi lahat yan eh,” she said.

Laxa noted that the initiatives enacted under the program were focused on providing sustainable assistance, such as funding for farms and other jobs that contribute to community progress efforts, which helps them to reintegrate into society as civilians.

“Pinatawag po kami ni Secretary Rex at ang instruction niya ngayon, talagang yun hindi nalang siya one-time yung ibibigay mo. Talagang tignan mo kung papaano pa natin sila matutulungan na magiging sustainable talaga na until such time na kaya na nila,” she explained.

The program manager said that the individuals would eventually be assessed through the Social Welfare and Development Indicator (SWDI) to determine if they have achieved self-sufficiency.