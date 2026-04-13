DSWD open to extending assistance for repatriated OFWs

“Meron rin kaming mga set up na inaayos namin ngayon. Inorganize natin yung mga OFW groups na umuwi into Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations. Ibig sabihin, grupo sila ng 20 OFWs at bubuo sila ng association,” he said.

(We also have a set up that we’re currently fixing. We are organizing OFW groups into Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations. These groups contain 20 OFWs and they form a sort of association)

“Normally yung group, yung negosyo nila, sama-sama sila, either magtayo ng malaking bigasan, meron mga patahian. Yan yung dalawang track,” he added

(Normally, the businesses that these groups form are rice dealerships while others start tailoring shops. Those are the typical tracks)

In terms of application for the mentioned programs, Gatchalian shared that OFWs may either voluntarily apply for the initiative or await referrals from the Department of Migrant Workers.

“Kasi ang direktiba ng ating Pangulo is whole of government approach. Di lang isang Departamento ang tutulong sa pag-reintegrate o sa pagbigay ng kabuhayan sa mga OFW natin na pansamantalang nawalan ng pagkakakitaan,” he said.

(The directive of the President is a whole of government approach. Providing re–integration and livelihood to OFWs that momentarily lost their source of income was not relegated to one department)

In a separate interview, DSWD assistant secretary Irene Dumlao mentioned that around 2,500 Filipinos had already received support from the department’s Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG).

On the other hand, she said that there have been five OFWs that were given P20,000 through SLP.