Photos

Clash at NIA Road on Day of Valor

Residents of the neighborhood along NIA Road in Pinayahan, Quezon City are seen evacuating their pets and belongings as members of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) secure the vicinity while backhoes from the demolition team dismantle the remaining fire-damaged structures in a residential area along NIA Road in Quezon City on the Day of Valor, 9 April, 2026. Quezon City Housing Community Development and Resettlement Department head Atty. Joselito Conejero mentioned that the clearing operation will make way for the construction of seven 12-storey residential buildings intended for displaced NIA residents, with completion and turnover targeted for December 2027. Tensions between the residents and authorities arose during the clearing operation. | Aram Lascano for DAILY TRIBUNE