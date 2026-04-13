CdO activates crisis committee

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — The local government of Cagayan de Oro City has declared a State of Energy Emergency, triggering the release of millions of pesos in subsidies to shield transport workers and vulnerable sectors from soaring fuel prices.
The declaration, signed following a recommendation from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, aligns with national directives addressing global market volatility caused by tensions in the Middle East.
The status allows the local government to fast-track crisis response, bypass certain procurement delays, and implement urgent energy conservation measures.
In the first major move under the emergency status, 1,346 registered motorela drivers received P7,000 each in financial assistance. The payout included P5,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and P2,000 from local city funds, totaling approximately P9.4 million.
Mayor Rolando Uy said the declaration activates the city’s Energy Crisis Committee, enabling the executive and legislative branches to collaborate on rapid relief.
“This is a firm and significant step to face the continuous rise in energy and oil prices that affect our livelihood,” Uy said. “With the approval of the City Council, we can accelerate the implementation of emergency measures.”
In addition to transport workers, the city plans to extend aid to farmers, fisherfolk, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and solo parents to help stabilize the local food supply and household incomes.
The local intervention complements national efforts already underway. Last 8 April, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-10) distributed P5,000 fuel subsidies to 281 taxi drivers in the city. The program, directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., also provides taxi operators with P2,000 each to support daily operations.
LTFRB-10 regional director Alexes Joseph Bendijo said the agency is using a mix of on-site cash payouts and electronic transfers via e-wallets to reach beneficiaries.
“We are very thankful to the LTFRB because life is very difficult now,” one taxi operator said in Cebuano. “This will help with fuel expenses, but we hope for more solutions to the fuel problem.”
The City Council cited that the emergency status will remain in effect to ensure essential services continue uninterrupted despite ongoing economic pressures.