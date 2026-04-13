CdO activates crisis committee

The status allows the local government to fast-track crisis response, bypass certain procurement delays, and implement urgent energy conservation measures.

In the first major move under the emergency status, 1,346 registered motorela drivers received P7,000 each in financial assistance. The payout included P5,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and P2,000 from local city funds, totaling approximately P9.4 million.

Mayor Rolando Uy said the declaration activates the city’s Energy Crisis Committee, enabling the executive and legislative branches to collaborate on rapid relief.

“This is a firm and significant step to face the continuous rise in energy and oil prices that affect our livelihood,” Uy said. “With the approval of the City Council, we can accelerate the implementation of emergency measures.”

In addition to transport workers, the city plans to extend aid to farmers, fisherfolk, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and solo parents to help stabilize the local food supply and household incomes.

The local intervention complements national efforts already underway. Last 8 April, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-10) distributed P5,000 fuel subsidies to 281 taxi drivers in the city. The program, directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., also provides taxi operators with P2,000 each to support daily operations.