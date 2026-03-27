2,400 CDO motorela drivers to get P5,000 fuel subsidy

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — More than 2,400 motorela operators and drivers will receive a P5,000 fuel subsidy as part of the city government’s response to rising fuel prices, a city official said Friday.

City Information Officer Jade Adécer said the local government is coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development for the distribution of cash assistance.

“Registered franchise holders and motorela drivers will receive the first wave of fuel subsidy,” Adécer said.

The City Business Permits and Licensing Office has issued franchises to over 2,400 operators in the city, forming the initial list of beneficiaries.

Adécer said the city is also working to prevent duplication of aid with national government programs.

The local government is coordinating with 80 barangays to identify additional beneficiaries, including drivers of manual tricycles for possible inclusion in the assistance.