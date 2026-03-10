4 injured in truck-SUV crash in Benguet

TUBA, Benguet — Four people were injured after a two-vehicle collision along Marcos Highway in Tuba, Benguet on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 1:10 p.m. on 10 March in the Umesbeg area of Barangay Taloy Sur.

According to reports, a 10-wheeler truck traveling toward the lowlands experienced mechanical failure after its brakes malfunctioned.

The truck collided with a Toyota SUV, causing the smaller vehicle to overturn. The truck eventually stopped after crashing into a concrete wall.

Emergency responders brought the four injured individuals to Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the victims or provide updates on their condition.

The crash caused heavy traffic along Marcos Highway as responders cleared the wreckage and debris.

Traffic was temporarily reduced to a single lane before normal flow was restored after the vehicles were removed from the road.