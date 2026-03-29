Grenade attack hurts child, damages taxi

Initial investigation showed the suspects went to the house of foreman Allan Albecio looking for the contractor who allegedly failed to pay the younger Bacarro’s salary for construction work near the airbase, an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement site.

When the foreman could not provide the contractor’s address, Noel Bacarro allegedly fired a shotgun, forcing the foreman to take cover inside his house and call the police.

The suspects left on a motorcycle but returned about 30 minutes later, this time brandishing a grenade while again demanding the contractor’s location.

Police officers were already approaching the area when the suspect lobbed the grenade, which exploded inside the compound.

The blast wounded an eight-year-old boy in the leg and damaged a parked taxi.

The child was rushed to Northern Mindanao Medical Center for treatment.

The suspects fled on a motorcycle and authorities have launched a manhunt operation.