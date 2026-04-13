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BigBang sets Coachella 2026 ablaze in epic reunion

Their Coachella set marks their first major international festival appearance together in years, delivering a strong statement that the group remains a dominant force in the global music scene.
Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung at Coachella 2026.
Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung at Coachella 2026.Screengrb from YouTube
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K-pop royalty BigBang electrified the desert crowd as they headlined a blockbuster set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on 13 April, marking one of the most highly anticipated comebacks in global pop this year.

The performance signaled a powerful new chapter for the group, whose appearance at Coachella comes nearly two years after their emotional onstage reunion during Taeyang’s The Light Year solo concert in Seoul on 1 September 2024.

Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung at Coachella 2026.
BigBang rocks Coachella 2026 with long-awaited comeback

“It’s been a long time coming,” G-Dragon said.

BigBang thrilled fans by performing crowd favorites such as “BANG BANG BANG,” “Fantastic Baby,” “Sober,” “A Fool of Tears,” “Loser,” “Haru Haru,” “Let’s Not Fall in Love,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Bad Boy” and “We Like 2 Party.”

“I really wanna rock tonight — I want to make it unforgettable,” Daesung said.

FANS celebrate as iconic hits echo across the Coachella Valley during BigBang's explosive set.
FANS celebrate as iconic hits echo across the Coachella Valley during BigBang's explosive set.

Taeyang took the solo stage to perform “Ringa Linga,” while G-Dragon performed “Power.” Later, they shared the stage to sing “Good Boy.” Daesung, meanwhile, surprised the crowd by performing a trot song.

Their Coachella set marks their first major international festival appearance together in years, delivering a strong statement that the group remains a dominant force in the global music scene.

A HISTORIC night at the desert with members Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung.
A HISTORIC night at the desert with members Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung.

“We have some big things coming soon,” G-Dragon said.

BigBang ended their set with “Still Life,” highlighting the rap part originally performed by former member T.O.P.

Fans erupted as G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung commanded the stage with a mix of nostalgia and reinvention, delivering a setlist that blended their iconic hits with updated arrangements suited for a global festival audience.

Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung at Coachella 2026.
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Notably absent from the lineup was former member T.O.P, who officially parted ways with BigBang in 2023 following the expiration of his contract with YG Entertainment.

BigBang’s Coachella appearance underscores the lasting impact of second-generation K-pop acts, proving that even after years of hiatus and change, their star power continues to burn bright on the world stage.

As the desert lights dimmed and the crowd’s cheers echoed into the night, one thing was clear: BigBang is back, and the world is watching.

K-pop
Bigbang
coachella

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