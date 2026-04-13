BigBang sets Coachella 2026 ablaze in epic reunion

K-pop royalty BigBang electrified the desert crowd as they headlined a blockbuster set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on 13 April, marking one of the most highly anticipated comebacks in global pop this year.

The performance signaled a powerful new chapter for the group, whose appearance at Coachella comes nearly two years after their emotional onstage reunion during Taeyang’s The Light Year solo concert in Seoul on 1 September 2024.