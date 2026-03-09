Explosion at Baguio skating rink mars Panagbenga 2026 finale

BAGUIO CITY — A fireworks display marking the end of the Panagbenga Festival turned tragic Sunday night when a stray pyrotechnic device struck the ground and exploded, injuring eight tourists.
The incident occurred at approximately 7:55 p.m. at the skating rink in Burnham Park during the closing ceremonies of the 2026 Baguio Flower Festival.
The Baguio City Police Office identified the victims as four males and four females, all tourists from Pangasinan. The group included a three-year-old child and individuals aged 17, 18, 26, 36, 47 and 50. One victim’s age has not yet been confirmed.
Initial investigations suggest a firework hit a styrofoam matting on the ground, triggering an explosion near the spectators. One victim, who was recording a video of the display at the time of the blast, sustained a shoulder injury.
All eight victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.