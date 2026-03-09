Explosion at Baguio skating rink mars Panagbenga 2026 finale

The Baguio City Police Office identified the victims as four males and four females, all tourists from Pangasinan. The group included a three-year-old child and individuals aged 17, 18, 26, 36, 47 and 50. One victim’s age has not yet been confirmed.

Initial investigations suggest a firework hit a styrofoam matting on the ground, triggering an explosion near the spectators. One victim, who was recording a video of the display at the time of the blast, sustained a shoulder injury.

All eight victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.