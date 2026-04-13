Baguio City secures ISO 9001:2015 recertification

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Baguio City government has secured its recertification for ISO 9001:2015, reaffirming its adherence to international quality management standards.
The recognition was formally presented during flag-raising rites on 13 April 2026, following a comprehensive audit conducted from 19 to 23 March by SGS Philippines Inc.
City Budget Officer Leticia Clemente said the evaluation covered all departments and critical service areas, confirming that the city’s administrative processes and public services continue to meet global standards.
Clemente said the recertification reflects the collective effort of city officials and employees to improve internal systems and deliver efficient public service.
SGS Philippines Director for Business Assurance Tiger Villanueva presented the commendation, emphasizing that ISO 9001:2015 represents disciplined management and a commitment to citizen welfare.
“By adhering to this standard, Baguio City has demonstrated its ability to implement risk-based thinking and process efficiency, which translates into more transparent and reliable service delivery for its constituents,” Villanueva said.
He added that achieving and maintaining certification requires openness to reform and strict adherence to professional standards.
Villanueva also reminded officials that the certification is not an endpoint but a foundation for continuous improvement in governance.