Baguio named UN disaster resiliency hub

Baguio began pursuing the designation in 2021 after participating in peer-to-peer training in South Korea under the Making Cities Resilient 2030 initiative. While the original target for meeting global standards was set for 2030, the city achieved the requirements four years ahead of schedule.

The certification process involved a two-stage evaluation, beginning with a 10-point self-assessment of existing disaster plans, followed by a more rigorous audit of the implementation of resilience projects.

As a Resiliency Hub, Baguio has committed to mentoring other local governments through four key programs. The first focuses on strengthening inclusive multi-hazard early warning systems, emphasizing risk knowledge and data-driven governance.

The second program leverages the city’s Smart City Command Center to provide benchmarking and peer learning for local governments seeking to integrate digital governance, real-time monitoring and emergency coordination.

The city will also offer training on community-based data gathering and risk assessment, teaching municipalities how to use hazard mapping and participatory analysis to ensure evidence-based disaster policies.

As part of its designation, Baguio will host regional resilience forums and learning exchanges to promote collaboration among academic institutions, national agencies and civil society on climate adaptation and risk-informed planning.

Magalong lauded the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and its office for leading the efforts to secure the recognition, noting that Baguio’s resilience strategy is anchored on data-driven governance and multi-sectoral collaboration to ensure urban safety.