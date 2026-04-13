ASEAN backs ceasefire, urges shipping stability

“We further reaffirm the obligations of all States to resolve their differences through peaceful means, to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts, and to ensure the safety and security of UN peacekeepers and humanitarian personnel, in line with international law, the UN Charter and relevant UNSC resolutions,” the statement said.

The group also urged the United States and Iran to sustain negotiations toward a lasting settlement, highlighting the importance of restraint and full compliance with the ceasefire to prevent renewed hostilities.

ASEAN warned that instability in key maritime corridors could translate into higher shipping costs, fuel volatility, and broader inflationary pressures across global markets.

It added that ensuring compliance with the UN Charter and international legal frameworks remains essential to maintaining peace, stability, and the uninterrupted flow of trade in the region.