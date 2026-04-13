ASEAN backs ceasefire, urges shipping stability

Southeast Asian nations have called for the swift restoration of safe shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that continued disruption could undermine global trade and heighten economic risks for energy-importing economies.
In a joint statement, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, urging all parties to avoid actions that could further escalate tensions in a region critical to global commerce.
The bloc stressed the importance of maintaining maritime safety and upholding freedom of navigation and overflight under international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, alongside standards set by the International Maritime Organization and International Civil Aviation Organization.
ASEAN specifically called for the restoration of “safe, unimpeded, and continuous transit passage” of vessels and aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the need to secure energy flows and protect global supply chains.
“We further reaffirm the obligations of all States to resolve their differences through peaceful means, to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts, and to ensure the safety and security of UN peacekeepers and humanitarian personnel, in line with international law, the UN Charter and relevant UNSC resolutions,” the statement said.
The group also urged the United States and Iran to sustain negotiations toward a lasting settlement, highlighting the importance of restraint and full compliance with the ceasefire to prevent renewed hostilities.
ASEAN warned that instability in key maritime corridors could translate into higher shipping costs, fuel volatility, and broader inflationary pressures across global markets.
It added that ensuring compliance with the UN Charter and international legal frameworks remains essential to maintaining peace, stability, and the uninterrupted flow of trade in the region.