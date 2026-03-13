ASEAN calls for halt to Middle East hostilities

During the meeting, ASEAN leaders also discussed the safety and welfare of ASEAN nationals in areas affected by the conflict and reaffirmed their commitment to provide emergency assistance when needed.

“We acknowledged the assistance and efforts made by our fellow ASEAN Member States in this regard. The Meeting also underlined the importance of exploring the possibility of mutually beneficial collaboration with external parties,” the statement said.

The ministers also discussed the economic implications of the Middle East conflict, particularly its potential impact on global energy markets and maritime and air transport routes.

They stressed the need to maintain stable and reliable global energy supply chains and maritime trade routes, as well as to minimize disruptions to the flow of energy and essential goods, including food, to help safeguard economic stability across the ASEAN region.

“The Meeting highlighted the importance of strengthening regional connectivity, enhancing cooperation on energy preparedness, and advancing efforts to diversify energy sources, including renewable and alternative energy, and further emphasized the importance of facilitating trade, strengthening logistics connectivity, and reinforcing supply chain resilience to help ensure stable access to affordable essential goods, especially food and food products, across ASEAN,” the statement read.

The meeting also called for maximizing existing ASEAN mechanisms to strengthen consultation and cooperation among member states.

These include initiatives such as the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security (APSA), the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) Enhanced Memorandum of Understanding, and the Trans-ASEAN Gas Pipeline (TAGP).

“The Meeting underscored the importance of maintaining regional peace, stability, and prosperity, upholding international law, and promoting dialogue and diplomacy as the primary means of addressing conflicts and tensions. The ASEAN Foreign Ministers agreed to continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East and to coordinate to address its implications for ASEAN,” the statement further said.