IMO ensures secure Hormuz transit

“The priority now is to ensure an evacuation that guarantees the safety of navigation,” he said in a statement.

The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with Iran saying it had agreed to provide safe passage in the Strait.

Two ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since Iran agreed to reopen the waterway as part of a ceasefire deal, maritime monitor MarineTraffic said Wednesday.

“The Greek-owned bulk carrier NJ Earth crossed the Strait at 08:44 UTC, while the Liberia-flagged Daytona Beach transited earlier at 06:59 UTC, shortly after departing Bandar Abbas at 05:28 UTC,” MarineTraffic said on X.

Under the ceasefire, passage through the strait “will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X.