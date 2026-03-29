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338 more Pinoys repatriated

338 more Pinoys repatriated
PHOTO courtesy of DMW
Published on

A sixth government-chartered flight carrying 338 Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived at Villamor Airbase on Sunday afternoon as the state continues its repatriation efforts amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the group, which arrived from Abu Dhabi at approximately 3 p.m., included overseas Filipino workers, their dependents, and several stranded individuals.

338 more Pinoys repatriated
Sixth chartered F flight brings 338 Filipinos from UAE to Manila

The arrival brings the total number of Filipinos repatriated from the Middle East since the start of the current conflict to 3,248.

The homecoming was marked by emotional reunions, including a 2-year-old boy who was returned to his mother, a former worker in Dubai.

DMW personnel in Abu Dhabi coordinated with the Philippine Embassy and the UAE government to facilitate the child’s travel.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said it will provide ongoing aid to the mother and child as they relocate to their home province.

Department of Migrant Workers
Filipino repatriation UAE
Villamor Airbase arrivals

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