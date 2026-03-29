338 more Pinoys repatriated

The arrival brings the total number of Filipinos repatriated from the Middle East since the start of the current conflict to 3,248.

The homecoming was marked by emotional reunions, including a 2-year-old boy who was returned to his mother, a former worker in Dubai.

DMW personnel in Abu Dhabi coordinated with the Philippine Embassy and the UAE government to facilitate the child’s travel.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said it will provide ongoing aid to the mother and child as they relocate to their home province.