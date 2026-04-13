342 Filipinos return from UAE amid Middle East tensions

The returning Filipinos received financial aid from the DMW, temporary accommodation and transportation support from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, medical assistance from the Department of Health, and psychosocial services from the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Immigration and customs processing were also facilitated on-site.

The DMW said it is prepared to provide reintegration support, including skills training, job matching, and livelihood assistance.

Since 5 March 2026, a total of 4,234 OFWs and 1,170 dependents have returned to the Philippines under the government’s repatriation program.