VinFast extends free charging to 2029

The offer applies to both current owners and future buyers. It also includes private users and those who use their vehicles for transport services, including drivers on the Green SM ride-hailing platform.

VinFast said the move builds on the response to its earlier free charging program, which it described as well-received both in Vietnam and in overseas markets where it operates.

The company sees the extension as part of a wider effort to cut ownership costs and encourage more buyers to consider electric vehicles.

“VinFast’s initial free charging policy received strong support from consumers, both in Vietnam and in international markets where VinFast operates. Extending this policy for another three years is the next step in our strategy to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. VinFast believes that when operating costs are optimized to nearly zero, consumers will have greater confidence and motivation to switch to green mobility, while also contributing to the greening of transportation systems in these countries,” Duong Thi Thu Trang, deputy CEO of global sales, said.

The company also said V-Green continues to expand its charging network in the markets where VinFast operates. VinFast said this gives buyers better access to charging support as more EVs enter the market.