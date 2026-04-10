Toyota ‘T-OPT’ — backed auto parts brand launched at MIAS 2026

“At T-OPT, we believe in providing alternative car parts that are accessible to all,” shared first vice president for Customer First and Value Chain Operations Mike Masamayor.

“Our commitment to providing hassle-free car ownership extends to our customers who own older Toyota vehicles and refuse to compromise on quality,” he added.

Affordability and performance

As a brand already established in Thailand and Indonesia, T-OPT offers a smart balance of affordability and performance.

It serves the growing market of aging Toyotas and pre-owned vehicles, giving owners more options to care for the cars they have come to value over the years while helping them maintain vehicle performance, safety and comfort.

Quality you can trust

From the planning stage through supplier collaborations, Toyota is actively involved in the development of T-OPT parts to help deliver reliable quality at an affordable price.

The initial lineup includes fast-moving maintenance parts such as oil and air filters as well as wear-and-tear parts such as wiper blades, brake pads and shoes, and clutch covers and discs.

These are compatible with the following Toyota models: Vios, Wigo, Innova, Avanza and Hiace.