Toyota rolls out T-OPT aftermarket brand at MIAS 2026

Toyota Motor Philippines has launched T-OPT, a regional aftermarket auto parts brand, at the Manila International Auto Show 2026, targeting owners of out-of-warranty Toyota vehicles.
The new brand offers what the company describes as reliable, affordable alternatives backed by Toyota expertise, aimed at supporting the growing number of aging and pre-owned vehicles in the market.
“At T-OPT, we believe in providing alternative car parts that are accessible to all,” said Mike Masamayor, TMP first vice president for customer first and value chain operations. “Our commitment to providing hassle-free car ownership extends to our customers who own older Toyota vehicles and refuse to compromise on quality,” he added.
Already established in Thailand and Indonesia, T-OPT seeks to balance cost and performance while helping vehicle owners maintain safety, reliability and comfort.
The initial product lineup includes maintenance and wear-and-tear components such as oil and air filters, wiper blades, brake pads and shoes, and clutch covers and discs. These parts are compatible with popular models including Vios, Wigo, Innova, Avanza and Hiace.
Toyota said it remains involved in the development of T-OPT parts, from planning to supplier collaboration, to ensure quality standards are met while keeping prices competitive.
Retail sales of T-OPT products will begin on 13 April through a network of distributors and service providers, including Aerodynamics Commercial Corporation, HD Trucks, Guthrie Marketing, LCG Group of Companies, Motech and Autoquix outlets.
The company said T-OPT aims to expand its product range and distribution network to make aftermarket parts more accessible nationwide.