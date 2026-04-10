Toyota rolls out T-OPT aftermarket brand at MIAS 2026

The initial product lineup includes maintenance and wear-and-tear components such as oil and air filters, wiper blades, brake pads and shoes, and clutch covers and discs. These parts are compatible with popular models including Vios, Wigo, Innova, Avanza and Hiace.

Toyota said it remains involved in the development of T-OPT parts, from planning to supplier collaboration, to ensure quality standards are met while keeping prices competitive.

Retail sales of T-OPT products will begin on 13 April through a network of distributors and service providers, including Aerodynamics Commercial Corporation, HD Trucks, Guthrie Marketing, LCG Group of Companies, Motech and Autoquix outlets.

The company said T-OPT aims to expand its product range and distribution network to make aftermarket parts more accessible nationwide.