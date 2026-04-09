Rio Olympian wearing two hats

“I’m very grateful that I get to work here in Mandaue. It’s perfect because after the pandemic, I got the opportunity to lead the Mandaue City Sports Office,” Tabal said in the weekly online sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE.

“I really need to give Athena parent time, so I don’t want to be an absent mom. I bring her to the office, and in most of my activities, she’s there. I’m being a mother and working at the same time.”

“What’s good about being a former athlete leading the office is that I understand what athletes need. I empathize with them. When they ask for support, I explain the limitations but also how we can help them. We make sure to recognize winners and release incentives as fast as possible. Before, I experienced winning without receiving incentives. Now, we focus on proper recognition.”

Tabal, a 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympian, said her experience as a former national team player helped her in terms of providing support.

“What’s good about being a former athlete leading the office is that I understand what athletes need. I empathize with them,” Tabal said.

“When they ask for support, I explain the limitations but also how we can help them. We make sure to recognize winners and release incentives as fast as possible. Before, I experienced winning without receiving incentives. Now, we focus on proper recognition.”