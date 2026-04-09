Rio Olympian wearing two hats

Former national athletics team marathoner Mary Joy Tabal has been making the most out of her roles as a mother and sports development officer in Mandaue City Sports Office.
Tabal, 36, during an episode of Off the Court last Thursday, made sure that she would tend to her three-year-old daughter Athena while also guaranteeing that athletes in Mandaue, Cebu would be looked after as well.
“I’m very grateful that I get to work here in Mandaue. It’s perfect because after the pandemic, I got the opportunity to lead the Mandaue City Sports Office,” Tabal said in the weekly online sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE.
“I really need to give Athena parent time, so I don’t want to be an absent mom. I bring her to the office, and in most of my activities, she’s there. I’m being a mother and working at the same time.”
“What’s good about being a former athlete leading the office is that I understand what athletes need. I empathize with them. When they ask for support, I explain the limitations but also how we can help them. We make sure to recognize winners and release incentives as fast as possible. Before, I experienced winning without receiving incentives. Now, we focus on proper recognition.”
Tabal, a 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympian, said her experience as a former national team player helped her in terms of providing support.
“What’s good about being a former athlete leading the office is that I understand what athletes need. I empathize with them,” Tabal said.
“When they ask for support, I explain the limitations but also how we can help them. We make sure to recognize winners and release incentives as fast as possible. Before, I experienced winning without receiving incentives. Now, we focus on proper recognition.”
The Cebu City native knows her stuff when it comes to handling athletes and organizing events.
Tabal competed in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games thrice where she plucked two silver medals in 2015 and 1027 before winning the gold medal in 2019.
She also trained in facilities like the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.