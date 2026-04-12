SM Foundation spreads infrastructures of care

The conversation never drifts far from structure. Both speak from within the SM Foundation, an institution that defines its purpose in terms of systems — access, continuity and scale.

Carbonell frames it early and plainly, “Our goal, or our mission, is to uplift the lives of underserved communities.”

It is a statement that anchors everything that follows, grounding the discussion not in ambition but in need.

What emerges is less a story of individual initiative than of sustained infrastructure.

Their work rests on two interlocking programs: medical missions and wellness centers.

The missions, which began in 2001, are described by Uy in a way that resists the idea of charity as temporary.

“When we see the medical mission, we think it’s just one time… But for SM Foundation, we do it comprehensively,” he says, reframing what might otherwise be understood as episodic outreach into something continuous and layered.