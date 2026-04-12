Katseye brings Huntr/x on stage at Coachella

In a surprise move, global girl group Katseye brought the Huntr/x vocalists from Kpop Demon Hunters onstage to perform “Golden.”

Sophia, Lara, Megan, Daniela, and Yoonchae (with Manon still on hiatus) kicked off their Coachella debut with the first-ever performance of their latest single, “Pinky Up.”

Later on, they were joined onstage by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami for a duet of the Oscar-winning song.