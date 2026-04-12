Katseye brings Huntr/x on stage at Coachella

In a surprise move, global girl group Katseye brought the Huntr/x vocalists from Kpop Demon Hunters onstage to perform “Golden.”
Sophia, Lara, Megan, Daniela, and Yoonchae (with Manon still on hiatus) kicked off their Coachella debut with the first-ever performance of their latest single, “Pinky Up.”
Later on, they were joined onstage by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami for a duet of the Oscar-winning song.
“Coachella, we are so, so grateful,” Lara told the crowd. “Coachella has been our number one dream since we became a group, so I’m so happy you guys are here to witness it. There will be many more Coachellas after today.”
Daniela felt the same, adding that “this is a very special moment for us.”
Lara then addressed the audience again: “I want to say, ‘Shout out to my brown girls, my South Asians.’ I love you guys. Anything is possible — all we want to do is inspire. We love you.”
Katseye’s setlist included “Pinky Up,” “Debut,” “Mean Girls,” “Touch,” “Gameboy,” “My Way,” and “M.I.A. (Remix),” before closing out with high-energy numbers “Internet Girl,” “Gnarly,” and “Gabriela.”